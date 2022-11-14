China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,848,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the October 15th total of 11,198,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 577.0 days.

China Petroleum & Chemical Price Performance

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock remained flat at $0.43 during midday trading on Monday. 75 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,333. China Petroleum & Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

