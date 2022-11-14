ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Update

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the October 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IMOS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Trading Down 0.6 %
IMOS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.95. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $25.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.