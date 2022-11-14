ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Update

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the October 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMOS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Trading Down 0.6 %

IMOS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.95. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $25.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 28.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 322.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.