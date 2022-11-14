Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$15.00. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s current price.

CHP.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.14.

Shares of TSE:CHP.UN traded up C$0.25 on Monday, hitting C$14.34. 228,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,090. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of C$12.18 and a 12 month high of C$15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.86.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

