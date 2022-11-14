CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Gap Down to $11.28

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.28, but opened at $10.92. CI Financial shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 700 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company had revenue of $444.03 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1335 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Institutional Trading of CI Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,653,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,657,000 after purchasing an additional 73,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,134,000 after purchasing an additional 29,137 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 17.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,827,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,335,000 after purchasing an additional 719,768 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,135,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 157.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,563,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.