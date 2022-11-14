CIBC Cuts CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$72.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$75.75.

TSE:CCL.B traded up C$1.23 on Monday, reaching C$60.21. The stock had a trading volume of 190,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$64.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.54. The stock has a market cap of C$10.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.78. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$53.36 and a 12-month high of C$69.38.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicolangelo Vecchiarelli sold 13,500 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total value of C$931,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at C$224,250. In related news, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 9,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.52, for a total transaction of C$595,653.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,848 shares in the company, valued at C$5,135,141.57. Also, Senior Officer Nicolangelo Vecchiarelli sold 13,500 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total value of C$931,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at C$224,250. Insiders have sold a total of 46,332 shares of company stock worth $3,090,225 over the last three months.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

