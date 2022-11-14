CIBC Cuts Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$54.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Emera from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CSFB lifted their target price on Emera from C$53.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Emera from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Emera to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.50.

Emera Stock Performance

TSE EMA traded down C$0.80 on Monday, hitting C$51.16. 893,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,745. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.23. Emera has a 52-week low of C$48.63 and a 52-week high of C$65.23.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

