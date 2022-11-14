CIBC Raises Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$79.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday. Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.50.

Stantec Stock Up 2.9 %

STN stock traded up C$1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting C$67.61. 272,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of C$7.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$53.12 and a 1 year high of C$73.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.67.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

