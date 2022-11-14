Cibc World Market Inc. Boosts Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,378,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,248 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Shaw Communications worth $129,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SJR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Shaw Communications by 13.0% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. 55.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SJR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shaw Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of SJR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,594. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.54. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

