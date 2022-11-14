Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 21,639 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,639 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $40,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

EFA stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $65.13. 271,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,693,314. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $81.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.92.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.