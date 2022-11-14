Cibc World Market Inc. Has $86.52 Million Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,287,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 99,207 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $86,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,598,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,091,000 after buying an additional 448,084 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in Open Text by 23.5% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,109,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Open Text by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,993,000 after acquiring an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 14.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,113,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,218,000 after purchasing an additional 760,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,953,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,642,000 after purchasing an additional 107,702 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.57. The company had a trading volume of 19,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,623. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 1.02. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.37%.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC downgraded shares of Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

