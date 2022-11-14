Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 742,530 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 742,530 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $51,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.73. 158,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,798,971. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

