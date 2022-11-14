Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 7,838 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,838 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of FirstService worth $56,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FirstService by 372.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth $60,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 60,700.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.67.

Shares of FSV stock traded down $1.40 on Monday, hitting $128.55. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.48 and a 200 day moving average of $124.71. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $112.44 and a 12-month high of $201.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 0.98.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). FirstService had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $960.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

