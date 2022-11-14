Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Cintas by 22.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter valued at $90,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.70.

Insider Activity

Cintas Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $443.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $407.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.54. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

