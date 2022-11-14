CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Gap Up to $21.68

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.68, but opened at $24.25. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 170 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIR. Citigroup raised their price objective on CIRCOR International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on CIRCOR International from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

CIRCOR International Stock Up 20.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65.

Institutional Trading of CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $185.66 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIR. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 24.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,419,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,405,000 after buying an additional 275,749 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 2,620.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 225,055 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 30.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 669,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after buying an additional 157,018 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in CIRCOR International during the first quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 24.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 36,984 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

Featured Articles

