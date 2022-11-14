Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.39. 599,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,960,672. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

