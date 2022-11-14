Citigroup Lowers Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target to $123.00

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $1,303.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NVMI. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nova from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nova from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

NASDAQ:NVMI traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.89. 161,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.18. Nova has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $149.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova by 184.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nova in the second quarter worth $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Nova by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Nova by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

