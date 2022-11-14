Clarius Group LLC Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.0 %

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $274.04. The stock had a trading volume of 108,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,903. The stock has a market cap of $200.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.99.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

