Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.41. The stock had a trading volume of 140,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,610. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $199.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.26.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

