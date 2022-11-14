Clarius Group LLC Has $3.83 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.3 %

MS stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,182,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

