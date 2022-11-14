Clarius Group LLC Has $46.79 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up 4.7% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Clarius Group LLC owned about 0.90% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $46,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,329,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,617,000 after purchasing an additional 973,718 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,133,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,274,000 after buying an additional 390,087 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 467,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,136,000 after buying an additional 32,088 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 466,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,096,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 370,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,778,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDA stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $49.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,973. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.35 and a 52 week high of $57.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.45.

