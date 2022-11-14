Clarius Group LLC Purchases 443 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $292.01. The company had a trading volume of 64,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,243. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.09. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $184.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

