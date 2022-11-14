Clarius Group LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.37. 562,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,511,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $471.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.53. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.95.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

