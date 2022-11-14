Clarius Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,000. Clarius Group LLC owned about 0.96% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter.

FXE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.48. 4,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,867. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.21. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 1-year low of $88.37 and a 1-year high of $106.75.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

