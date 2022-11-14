Clarius Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after buying an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,995,000 after buying an additional 1,379,995 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,875,000 after buying an additional 562,260 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,263,000 after buying an additional 49,650 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $229.96. The stock had a trading volume of 180,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,671. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.25.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

