Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,703,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876,099 shares during the period. US Foods accounts for approximately 3.2% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.55% of US Foods worth $174,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 69.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 276.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 53.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 582.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 744.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Price Performance

USFD traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $39.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on US Foods from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on US Foods from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

About US Foods

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.