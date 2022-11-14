Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,145 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Paychex worth $21,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $234,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Paychex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 16.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,545. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.80. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

