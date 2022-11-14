Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Buys 4,040 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $83.58. 12,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,625. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day moving average is $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.60. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

