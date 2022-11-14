Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,360 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.18. 783,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,332,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

