Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $29.63 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.5% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.39. The company had a trading volume of 72,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $245.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.29. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $183.58.

Insider Activity

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

