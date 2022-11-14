Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.24 Million in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,696 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 3.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 7.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Merchants by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Merchants by 5.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FRME traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,947. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average of $39.98. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $34.07 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.10.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at First Merchants

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $140,576.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 24,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,085,142.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $140,576.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on FRME shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of First Merchants to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

First Merchants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Stories

