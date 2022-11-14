Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Purchases 136,478 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,842,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,478 shares during the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned about 8.33% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $92,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,064,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,258,000 after acquiring an additional 69,844 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EPAC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,249. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.04 and a beta of 1.42. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $27.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other news, EVP Markus Limberger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $48,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

