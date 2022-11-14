Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,543,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,871,293 shares during the period. Nielsen accounts for approximately 4.5% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $244,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLSN. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Nielsen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nielsen by 16.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 38.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Nielsen by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Nielsen by 19.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NLSN remained flat at $27.98 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,430,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.17. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

