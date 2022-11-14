Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 325 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,059 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 11.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.92. 117,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,807,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.73 and a 200 day moving average of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

