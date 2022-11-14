Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 79 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD traded down $5.73 on Monday, hitting $309.21. The company had a trading volume of 142,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $316.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.22.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

