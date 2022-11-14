Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Trading Up 6.1%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.20 and last traded at $95.20. 6,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 232,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CLFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clearfield from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Clearfield from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
Clearfield Stock Up 7.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.83.
Insider Activity at Clearfield
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Clearfield by 195.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Clearfield by 23.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Clearfield by 148.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 97,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,894,000. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.
About Clearfield
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
Further Reading
