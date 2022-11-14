Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Trading Up 6.1%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.20 and last traded at $95.20. 6,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 232,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.73.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clearfield from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Clearfield from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Clearfield Stock Up 7.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.83.

In other news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $188,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $188,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,836.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Donald R. Hayward sold 1,200 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Clearfield by 195.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Clearfield by 23.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Clearfield by 148.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 97,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,894,000. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

