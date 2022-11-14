Clover Finance One Day Volume Reaches $313,905.19 (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0611 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges. Clover Finance has a total market capitalization of $61.10 million and approximately $313,905.19 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Clover Finance has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance’s genesis date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

