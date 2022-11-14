CNB Bank Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CNB Bank increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.6% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 932.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Chevron Trading Up 1.2 %

CVX traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.77. The company had a trading volume of 233,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,058,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.73 and a 52 week high of $187.10. The stock has a market cap of $365.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

