CNB Bank Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CNB Bank lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE V traded up $3.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.44. The stock had a trading volume of 170,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,617,144. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $394.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.98.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
