CNB Bank Purchases 38 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.9 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $28.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,534.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,359. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,895.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,550.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,463.94.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

