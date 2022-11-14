CNB Bank Raises Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

CNB Bank increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,026 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,829 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,422 shares of company stock worth $751,113 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 430,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,453,586. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

