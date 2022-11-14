Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,449 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $16,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 19.5% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOF traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $67.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,624. The stock has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average is $58.99.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $1.3398 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.39%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KOF. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

