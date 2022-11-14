Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Sells £595,572.02 in Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 29,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,003 ($23.06), for a total transaction of £595,572.02 ($685,747.86).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

On Monday, October 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 209 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,977 ($22.76) per share, with a total value of £4,131.93 ($4,757.55).

On Friday, September 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 220 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,928 ($22.20) per share, with a total value of £4,241.60 ($4,883.82).

On Wednesday, August 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 204 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($23.78) per share, with a total value of £4,212.60 ($4,850.43).

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Shares of CCH stock opened at GBX 2,020 ($23.26) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £7.40 billion and a PE ratio of 1,553.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,931.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,873.08. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a one year low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.16) and a one year high of GBX 2,706 ($31.16).

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Coca-Cola HBC

CCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($31.66) to GBX 2,950 ($33.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($29.94) to GBX 2,500 ($28.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($21.88) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,210 ($25.45).

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.