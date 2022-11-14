Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,603 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,987 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 31.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.16.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $58.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

