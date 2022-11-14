Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:LDP opened at $18.93 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $312,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

