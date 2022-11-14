Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Purchased by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,550,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,890,000 after acquiring an additional 629,135 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,535,000 after acquiring an additional 615,899 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,423,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,149,000 after acquiring an additional 316,685 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after acquiring an additional 187,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,109,000 after acquiring an additional 186,085 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COHU has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Insider Activity

Cohu Stock Performance

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $25,646.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,868.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $25,646.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,868.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,629.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COHU traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.25. 2,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,054. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average is $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.39. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $39.86.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

