Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given New $41.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 26.42% from the company’s previous close.

COIN has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.39.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $55.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $355.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.50.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.55 per share, for a total transaction of $364,282.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,169.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.55 per share, with a total value of $364,282.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,169.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 70,516 shares of company stock worth $4,830,812 in the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $312,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,143,942,000 after buying an additional 260,538 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $199,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $174,237,000 after buying an additional 1,160,841 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

