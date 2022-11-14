Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in October

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 504,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the October 15th total of 643,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 657,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCHWF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Care from $5.10 to $8.37 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Columbia Care from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Columbia Care Stock Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS CCHWF opened at $1.69 on Monday. Columbia Care has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70.

Columbia Care Company Profile

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis products and related services. It offers flowers, edibles, oils, and tablets under the Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label CBD brands. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union.

