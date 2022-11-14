Comparing PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) and UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF)

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) and UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

PagerDuty has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMeWorld has a beta of -1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 291% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PagerDuty and UMeWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty -38.83% -45.04% -14.93% UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

92.6% of PagerDuty shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of PagerDuty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of UMeWorld shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PagerDuty and UMeWorld, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty 0 2 10 0 2.83 UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

PagerDuty presently has a consensus target price of $38.35, suggesting a potential upside of 58.72%. Given PagerDuty’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PagerDuty is more favorable than UMeWorld.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PagerDuty and UMeWorld’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty $281.40 million 7.64 -$107.46 million ($1.47) -16.41 UMeWorld N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

UMeWorld has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PagerDuty.

Summary

PagerDuty beats UMeWorld on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc. operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. It serves various industries, including software and technology, telecommunications, retail, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and financial services. PagerDuty, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About UMeWorld

UMeWorld Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an educational technology company with a focus on the K-12 education market in China. It offers UMFun, a cloud-based assessment and learning analytics platform that analyzes and adapts to a student's performance and personalizes the delivery of proprietary educational items in accordance with the student's learning needs. The company's platform provides standards-based instruction, practice, assessments, and productivity tools that enhance the performance of educators and students. Its products also enable educators to track student performance in real-time to address individual student learning gaps while allowing administrators to monitor student progress and measure teacher effectiveness. It serves schools, teachers, students, and parents through online and mobile platforms. The company was formerly known as AlphaRx, Inc. and changed its name to UMeWorld Limited in March 2013. UMeWorld Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

