Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.55

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

CMPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,421,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,651.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 402,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $1,290,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,219,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,856,180.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,421,873 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,651.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 427,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,670 in the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 23,789 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 52,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

