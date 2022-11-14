Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.55

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CMPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Compass Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 23,789 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 52,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Compass Therapeutics Company Profile
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.
