COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Short Interest Update

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the October 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of COMSovereign during the first quarter worth about $2,214,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of COMSovereign during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of COMSovereign during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of COMSovereign during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

COMSovereign Trading Down 0.9 %

COMS stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. 789,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,733,956. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. COMSovereign has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $1.60.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; and in-band full-duplex technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

